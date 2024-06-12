India's banks, NBFCs well-placed to ride on strong economic growth, says Moody's

MUMBAI: The credit quality in the country’s financial system has improved in recent years with record-high profitability of over Rs 3 trillion in FY24, low delinquencies and domestic-oriented funding underpinning stable credit ratings, said Moody's on Wednesday, adding that the system is well-placed to ride on the strong economic growth going ahead with strong credit growth.

“Banks and non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) are well placed to seize opportunities from the country’s strong economic prospects through higher lending in sectors such as infrastructure, energy transition, manufacturing, small businesses and retail. The system wide credit quality has strengthened over the past three-four years which has seen in the record-high profitability, low delinquencies and stable domestic-oriented funding, underpinning their stable credit ratings,” Moody’s and its domestic subsidiary Icra Ratings said here.

The report also noted the improved capitalization of financial institutions with healthy internal accruals and capital raising from buoyant debt and equity markets.

Moody’s expects loan growth of 12-14 percent over the next 12-15 months as loans grow in line with deposits. But it sees the systemwide net interest margins softening as banks reprice maturing deposits at higher rates to reflect previous increases in interest rates. Yet, the systemwide return on assets will remain healthy with low loan-loss provisions despite a slight increase from cyclically muted levels, while banks’ capitalization will remain stable.

“For the financial institutions, leadership in technology adoption as well as their risk management, governance, customers’ experience and balance-sheet buffers will separate winners from losers over the next two to three years,” says Amit Pandey, a Moody’s vice-president and a senior analyst.

The agencies expect the banking sector performance to remain strong with healthy profitability primarily driven by strong loan growth and a favorable credit environment. The evolution of systemic liquidity and deposit growth will continue to drive credit growth for banks amid strong demand. They estimate that despite a moderation in growth, credit is set to increase Rs 19-20.5 trillion in the fiscal 2025 which would be the sector's second-highest increase.

On the corporate sector, the agencies said the corporate asset quality continues to remain stable; however certain asset classes in retail unsecured segments are seeing increased stress. "Falling credit flow could further pressure asset quality in these segments, but overall fresh slippages and credit costs will remain benign for banks," says Karthik Srinivasan, Icras’s senior vice-president.