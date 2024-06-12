No plan to privatise BPCL: Hardeep Singh Puri

NEW DELHI: Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri has dismissed any possibility of privatisation of state-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) citing the company’s significant profits.

Puri, addressing media after assuming the ministry’s responsibilities for the second time, emphasised that there would be no immediate reduction in petrol and diesel prices unless global crude prices drop below $70-80 a barrel. “BPCL has generated more revenue in the first three quarters than the stake sale amount,” he said.

The government had planned to sell its entire 52.98% stake in BPCL, expecting to fetch estimated Rs 45,000 crore in FY22. Expressions of Interest (EoI) or initial bids for this were invited by the government in March 2020. BPCL, India’s second-largest oil marketing company after Indian Oil, with refineries in Mumbai, Kochi, and Madhya Pradesh, possesses the third-largest refining capacity after Reliance and Indian Oil.