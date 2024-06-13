Brigade Group to invest Rs 8K cr in Chennai

NEW DELHI: Bengaluru-based realty player Brigade Group has announced Rs 8,000 crore investment in multiple projects worth over 15 million sq.ft in Chennai, and has launched the first them in central Chennai, which will be is a high-end project.

The proposed investments will across residential, office, retail and hospitality and will have over 15 million sq.ft of salable area, it said in a statement Wednesday, which also said the gross development value of the residential projects, measuring around over 12 million sqft alone is about Rs 13,000 crore.

The project, Brigade Icon in Tony Mount Road area will be a mixed-use development, offering a blend of residential, retail, and office spaces and is designed by architect SOG Design of Singapore. It expects over Rs 1,800 crore in sales value from this.

In Chennai, the group has completed 5 million sq.ft across residential, office, hospitality and retail. Its flagship is the World Trade Center Chennai.

Of the 15 million sq.ft of new projects planned, Brigade to launch over 3 million sq.ft of residential projects and 1 million sq.ft of commercial development this fiscal itself, said Pavitra Shankar, MD of Brigade Enterprises.