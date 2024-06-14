Confederation of Indian Industry estimates GDP growth for FY25 at 8%, says key sectors to do well

NEW DELHI: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has estimated India’s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow at 8% in the financial year 2024-25, Sanjiv Puri, CII’s newly elected president said on Thursday.

Puri’s optimism comes as he believes that all the key sectors of the economy - manufacturing, agriculture and services – will log healthy growth this year on the back of continuous reforms, healthy public capex and favourable monsoon among other green shoots.

CII’s GDP growth projection is considerably higher than most economists forecast. For example, the World Bank on Tuesday maintained the GDP growth forecast for India at 6.6% for FY25. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently raised its FY25 growth forecast for India to 6.8% while the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has projected a 7% growth for the fiscal year.

“The growth rate is poised to touch 8% during the current year marking the fourth consecutive year of above 7%+ growth…The growth estimate hinges critically on addressing the unfinished reform agenda on priority, in addition to improvement in world trade prospects aiding our exports, twin engines of investment & consumption doing well and expectations of a normal monsoon among other factors,” said Puri who also is chairman of ITC, the Kolkata-based hotel-to-cigarette conglomerate.