Forex reserves scale new peak, sniff at $656 billion

The nation’s forex reserves continued to rise for the third week in a row scaling a new peak of $655.82 billion, adding $4.31 billion between May 31 and June 7, show the latest data from the Reserve Bank.

In the previous reporting week that ended on May 31, the kitty had jumped by $4.837 billion to USD 651.51 billion. The reserves will likely jump more as the first leg of the JP Morgan bond index inclusion-induced inflow will begin later this month on June 28. The staggered move is set to get at least $25 billion of foreign capital into the Gsecs. This will get another leg up from next January when the bonds will be included in the Bloomberg emerging market government bond index.

Central banks maintain high reserves as a crucial guardrail against any disturbances in the external sector—and the higher the cushion the longer its external cover which also includes import cover. At the current level, the forex can cover imports for more than 13 months. Apart from offering macro stability and smooth payment settlements, the higher forex reserves also cement the country’s balance of payments position.