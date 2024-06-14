Punch, Nexon EV get 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP test

NEW DELHI: Homegrown auto-major Tata Motors has received two new five-star Bharat NCAP safety ratings–for its Punch and Nexon EVs.

These two models are the first electric vehicles (EVs) to receive the top rating under the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP). Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs were the first cars in India to receive a 5-star safety rating from BNCAP in December last year.

While the Punch.ev received the highest ever scores achieved by any vehicle till date – 31.46/32 and 45/49 points for adult occupant protection (AOP) and child occupant protection (COP) respectively, the Nexon.ev scored 29.86/32 and 44.95/49 points for AOP and COP respectively.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, said, “The certification aligns with the Indian government’s vision for safer vehicles in the country and emphasizes the role of Bharat-NCAP in making India’s automobile industry ‘aatmanirbhar’ .

The Bharat-NCAP car safety standard is pivotal in realizing the government’s vision to make India a global automobile hub and increase its export worthiness in International markets.”

Bharat NCAP, set up on the lines of Global-NCAP, voluntarily tests new passenger vehicles for assessment and promotes the universal adoption of the United Nation’s most important motor vehicle safety standards worldwide.

Launched in August 2023, Bharat NCAP applies to the M1 category of vehicles with a gross weight of less than or equal to 3,500kg.