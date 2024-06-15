Stanley Lifestyles sets IPO price brand at Rs 351-369

Founded in 2007, it is the country’s largest super-premium and luxury furniture brand and it designs and manufactures super-premium, luxury and ultra-luxury furniture and sells them under brand Stanley. Its product range includes categories like seating, wooden cased products, kitchen and cabinets, beds and mattresses, and automotive products.

It operates 38 company-owned and operated stores in major metros of Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, and 24 franchisee-owned and franchise-operated stores in 21 cities across 11 states. It has two manufacturing units in Bengaluru. From the nine months ending December 2023, its net profit stood at Rs 18.7 crore on a revenue of Rs 322.3 crore, the same for the fiscal 2023 were Rs 35 crore and Rs 425.62 crore.

Proceeds from the new issue will be used to open more stores and buy new machinery and equipment, it said, adding that between 2025 and 2027, it plans to open 24 new stores in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Maharashtra via its subsidiaries ABS Seating, Sana Lifestyles, Stanley Retail, Shrasta Décor, and Staras Seating.