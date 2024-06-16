Elon Musk wins USD 56 billion pay vote but is it downhill from here?

Elon Musk has hogged corporate headlines in recent days over his $56 billion payout package; and he once again proved he never fails to surprise!

The Tesla chief executive had given himself corporate America’s largest pay packet in 2018 of $56 billion, but it was struck down by a Delaware judge earlier this year. She called it “an unfathomable sum” and an amount unfair to shareholders. Not deterred, Musk called for a shareholders’ vote.

The controversy accelerated when Norway’s $1.7 trillion sovereign wealth fund operated by Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIMM), said it will vote against ratifying the pay package. The Fund, the 8th largest investor in Tesla, said it while it appreciated “the significant value generated under Mr. Musk’s leadership since the grant date in 2018, we remain concerned about the total size of the award, the structure given performance triggers, dilution, and lack of mitigation of key person risk.”

But egalitarianism and socialism be damned. Small investors, who make up the bulk of Tesla’s large investor base, had other ideas. Though several US pension funds joined the Norwegian fund in calling on shareholders to reject the pay package, Elon Musk sailed through. For small shareholders, Musk became a cause; and social media was abuzz with calls to ‘remedy the injustice’ and vote ‘Yes’ for Musk.

What resonated with shareholders was Elon Musk’s success story of building the company from scratch to a capitalization of $650 billion, and the largest seller of EVs in the world. The company’s pitch that without the package, Musk – crucial to Tesla’s future – might quit, worked. There is still a legal question mark on his humungous pay package, but Musk now knows, the bulk of the investors are behind him.

What’s behind the $56 billion package?Musk was given 10 years of performance targets, which when reached would result in a payout of stock options linked to a set of targets based on market capitalization, income and revenue. When Tesla hit $650 billion in market value in late 2020, it met all earnings milestones. This released Musk’s stock options that roughly translate to $56 billion.

As one business commentator described it, the package was essentially Musk’s bet on himself to take Tesla’s stock from $60 billion to $650 billion, a 983% rise. He was given 10 years to reach that target. He achieved it in 3 years.