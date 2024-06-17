Poll-driven spending curbs to mute India Inc's Q1 revenue growth: Report

MUMBAI: The enforcement of the model code of conduct during the just-concluded parliamentary elections and the resultant curtailment in government spending along with the onset of the monsoons are set to impact the revenue growth of India Inc in the first half of the current fiscal, says a report.

The sequential revenue growth for India Inc is set to taper off in the June quarter, negating the gains from the revival in rural demand. A slowdown in government spending during the parliamentary elections and the onset of the monsoons are likely to weigh down on growth not just in the first quarter but across the first half, Icra Ratings has said in a note without quantifying the impact.

However, the agency expects companies to maintain their operating profit margin in the range of 15-18 percent, despite the expected tapering off in revenue growth, as raw material costs are steady. This will help them maintain stable credit metrics in Q1 with the interest coverage ratio in the range of 4.7-5x, as against 4.9x in Q4FY24.

The global economic scenario and the intensity of the monsoons will be the key monitorables for the near-term, the agency added.

According to Kinjal Shah, a senior vice-president at the agency, the 5 percent on-year and 6.3 percent sequential revenue growth for corporate India in Q4FY24 was supported by healthy demand in consumer-oriented sectors like airlines, hotels, automotive and consumer goods. In addition, growth in power and construction sectors was also strong.