Air India admits presence of blade in passenger’s meal

NEW DELHI: In the ongoing long list of pitiable services offered by Air India, the airline has now admitted the presence of a “foreign object”, believed to be a metal blade, in a meal that was served to a passenger last week.

Mathures Paul, a journalist, on June 10 had written on X that a metal piece that looked like a blade was hiding in his in-flight meal from Bengaluru to San Francisco. He wrote, “I got a feel of it only after chewing the grub for a few seconds. Thankfully, no harm was done... What if the metal piece was in food served to a child?”

Paul on Sunday added that the stewardess apologised for exactly three seconds and came back with a bowl of chickpeas. He also alleged that a few days later, the airline mailed to say he could take a business class trip anywhere in the next year. “That is a bribe and I don’t accept it,” he said.

In its response, Air India claimed that the blade was part of a vegetable chopping machine used by its catering vendor. “We have worked with our catering partner to strengthen measures to prevent any recurrence, including more frequent checking of the processor especially after chopping of any hard vegetable. Air India has engaged with the affected customer and deeply apologizes for this experience,” said Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India.

Earlier on Saturday, Vineeth K, a business-class passenger of the airline’s New Delhi-Newark flight had alleged that he was served “uncooked” food by the airline and his luggage was broken. His post detailed a series of issues that turned his journey into a ‘nightmare’.

“BAD FOOD, WORN OUT , DIRTY SEAT COVERS, NON WORKING TV for Rs.500000 (round trip), Damaged my luggage,” he wrote on X. The Tata Group took over Air India in January 2022. Since then it has spoken about major revamping multiple times to turn the airline into a world-class product. However, more than applause, it has faced the ire of passengers over below-par service.

The The country’s civil aviation regulator - the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) recently pulled up Air India for “repeated incidences of passengers being put to discomfort”.

The DGCA had issued a show-cause issued to the airline after passengers suffered from insufficient cabin cooling on two of its recent flights (Mumbai-San Francisco AI-179 flight on May 24 and the Delhi-San Francisco AI-183 flight on May 30) that were inordinately delayed.