FPIs turn cautious, pull out Rs 37K cr in FY25

NEW DELHI: After a massive inflow of over Rs 2 lakh crore in the financial year 2023-24, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned cautious on the Indian equity market in FY25 owing to its premium valuation and a not-so-desired general election result.

The National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) data shows FPIs have pulled out over Rs 37,000 crore in the first two-and-a-half months of FY25. During this period, domestic equity market benchmarks - BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty - have gained over 4% each.

As per Sunil Damania, Chief investment officer at MojoPMS, the valuation of Indian markets is high, with the trailing twelve-month (TTM) price-to-earnings (PE) ratio exceeding 25x and a market capitalisation-to-GDP ratio of 140%. “Such high valuations provide little incentive for FPIs to invest. There is also uncertainty surrounding the upcoming budget... As a result, FPIs are waiting to see until the budget is presented,” said Damamia.

Manoj Purohit, Partner and leader - of FS Tax, Tax and Regulatory Services, BDO India feels for global investors, the formation of a coalition government is a concern as they believe it could impact the pace of India’s growth story. Purohit said on the macro front, there are multiple triggers that have made FPIs shift their gears temporarily to other markets.

“High yielding rates of bonds in the US, deferment of US Fed interest rate cuts, better-than-expected performance of Chinese stocks coupled with the ongoing geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East has made FPIs to divert from the Indian market,” he added.