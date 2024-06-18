Som Distilleries blames contractor for child labour fiasco, ends vendor’s services

NEW DELHI: Mired in controversy over the use of child labours in one of its plants, New Delhi-based Som Distilleries and Breweries has come out in defence saying that the issue is not related to its associate private limited company which deals primarily in country liquor, and is not a listed entity as reported by some sections of the media.

The Rs 2,500 crore market cap company in an exchange filing clarified that labour for the associate company is supplied by contractors, and that it could be the fault of the contractors who may not have got proper age verification done of the workers being allowed to work at that company.

“The company has extended full cooperation to the authorities regarding the issue, and has terminated the services of the vendor through the directors of that company. We want to assure you that all the plants of our company are fully compliant with all applicable laws and have all the necessary permissions,” the company said in the regulatory filing.

The National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Sunday said it found over 50 children including 20 girls working in its Madhya Pradesh plant. A case under juvenile justice and bonded labour laws was filed on Sunday against the company. Som Distilleries and Breweries manufacture Hunter and Woodpecker brands of Beer, and Pentagon and Milestone Blue whiskey. It sold 24 lakh cases of beer and over 10 lakh cases of IMFL in FY24.