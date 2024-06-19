BSE-listed cos’ m-cap hits Rs 437.2L cr

NEW DELHI: The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies touched a new record high of Rs 437.24 lakh crore on Tuesday amid an optimistic trend in equities where the BSE Sensex maintained the record-breaking run and hit another lifetime closing high level.

On a positive territory for the fourth straight session, the BSE benchmark climbed 308.37 points or 0.40% to settle at a new closing peak of 77,301.14. During the day, it jumped 374 points or 0.48% to hit the fresh lifetime peak of 77,366.77.

The positive trend in equities took the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms to a new record high of Rs 4,37,24,261.40 crore (Rs 5.24 trillion). In four days, the investors’ wealth has risen by Rs 10.29 lakh crore.

“Key benchmark indices continued their record-breaking spree as renewed FII buying interest coupled with moderating domestic inflation has raised hopes of a rate cut by this year-end.

“Although monsoon has made a steady start, investors are hoping for a pick-up in rain activity over the next few weeks that would boost consumption, particularly rural areas, and prop up overall growth in the remaining quarters of this fiscal,” Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Among the Sensex firms, Power Grid, Wipro, Titan, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, JSW Steel and State Bank of India were the biggest gainers.