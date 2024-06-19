Business

Tata Motors to raise commercial vehicles price up to 2% from July 1

The price hike comes in to balance the impact of rising commodity prices.
NEW DELHI: Tata Motors on Wednesday said it will hike prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2 per cent from July 1, 2024 to offset the impact of rising commodity prices.

The price hike will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, and will vary as per individual model and variant, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the company had announced a price hike by up to 2 per cent from April 1, 2024 to offset the residual impact of the past input costs.

Tata Motors is a leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses, in India.

