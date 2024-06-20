Nifty Bank nears 52K mark as private banks lead rally

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Bank, an index of India’s top 12 banking stocks, rallied more than 1,000 points on Wednesday to hit a fresh record as multiple brokerages and research firms anticipate private banks to outperform the broader market and see improvement in their earnings. The sharp surge in Nifty Bank was led by heavyweight - HDFC Bank - which gained more than 3% on the bourses.

Closing in on 52,000 level, the index made an intraday high of 51,957, surpassing its previous record high of 51,133 achieved on June 3, a day before the outcome of the General Election. On the poll result day (June 4), it had declined over 4,000 points to 47,000 level.

Nifty Bank finally settled at 51,398.05, up 957.15 or 1.9% on Wednesday. While HDFC Bank was responsible for half of the movement, the other major contributors were ICICI Bank (up 2%) and Axis Bank (up 3%). In contrast, benchmarks – Nifty and Sensex – closed flat on Wednesday after hitting all-time high intraday.

Sonam Srivastava, founder and fund manager at Wright Research, said Bank Nifty’s recent surge to near 52,000 reflects a confluence of positive factors for the banking sector. “A strengthening economy, robust corporate earnings, and rising credit demand are likely contributors. However, future performance hinges on continued economic growth and managing potential headwinds like rising interest rates and global market volatility,” he added.