Emcure Pharma gets SEBI nod for public issue

MUMBAI: Pune-based drug maker Emcure Pharmaceuticals has received the regulatory approvals to launch a Rs 2,500 crore initial share sale, which is just half of what it originally planned in early 2023.

As per market sources, the issue comprises of Rs 800 crore of fresh issue and Rs 1,700 crore of offer for sale by existing shareholders including promoters wherein they will sell 13.7 million of shares. It is likely to be launched in the first week of July. In a statement on Thursday, the company said it has received SEBI nod for Rs 800 crore IPO, but did not say when it will hit the market. Satish Ramanlal Mehta, and Sunil Rajanikant Mehta are the promoters selling shareholders in the OFS.

Namita Vikas Thapar, Pushpa Rajnikant Mehta, Bhavana Satish Mehta, Kamini Sunil Mehta, BC Investments IV, Arunkumar Purshotamlal KhannaI, Berjis Minoo Desai, and Sonali Sanjay Mehta will also be selling shares. The SEBI issued observation letter on the IPO on June 10, as per the processing status of draft offer documents published by the regulator. Issuance of observation letter means the issuer can go ahead with its IPO.

It had filed preliminary papers with the regulator in December 2023 but they put it on the backburner after it faced a $900 million penalty call from the US courts. The firm that competes with Dr Reddy’s Labs, Cipla, Alkem Labs, Torrent Pharma, Mankind Pharma, and Abbott India intends to utilise `640 crore of the net fresh issue proceeds to repay debt, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.