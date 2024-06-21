SEBI approves Rs 5,500 cr IPO of electric 2-wheeler manufacturer Ola Electric

NEW DELHI: Capital markets regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) has given green light to the country’s largest electric two-wheeler maker - Ola Electric - for launching an initial public offering (IPO). This would be the first when an EV start-up will be listed on the bourses.

Ola Electric’s IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares up to Rs 5,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 9.52 crore equity shares by promoters and investors, as per draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) which was filed with SEBI in December 2023. The company will be aiming for a valuation of approximately $6 billion through its IPO.

The company’s promoter Bhavish Aggarwal will offload 4.7 crore shares through the OFS in the IPO, which is 50% of the total OFS. SoftBank Vision Fund and Tiger Global, among other investors, will participate in the OFS. Ola Electric has exercised the option to raise Rs 1,000 crore through the pre-IPO placement, and in that case, the fresh issue size will be reduced to that extent.

Ola Electric said they will be launching a slew of new products, including new electric motorcycles, in the coming financial year. “We expect to begin delivery of motorcycles in the first half of fiscal 2026…We plan to further expand our product portfolio to cover mass-market motorcycles, targeting a wider range of consumers across product types and price points in the long term,” it said in the draft papers.

Currently, the SoftBank-backed company competes with Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor and three electric scooters - S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X - in its portfolio. As per DHRP, proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for capex to be incurred by the subsidiary, OCT for the Ola Gigafactory project, payment of debt by subsidiary OET, investment into research and product development, expenditure for organic growth initiatives and general corporate purposes.

The company’s revenue grew in FY23 to Rs 2,630.9 crore as against just Rs 373.4 crore in the previous fiscal. It, however, reported a loss of Rs 1,472 crore in FY23 as against a loss of Rs 784.1 crore in FY22. Sebi has also approved.