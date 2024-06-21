Sticky food prices key factor for 'grudgingly slow pace of disinflation': MPC minutes

MUMBAI: A majority of the six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) called for caution on dropping guard against the inflation fight, given the sticky food inflation that is slowing the pace of disinflation, according to the minutes of the last MPC meeting released by the RBI on Friday.

In May, headline retail inflation eased to the lowest in a year at 4.75 per cent, down from 4.83 per cent in April. However, it is still 75 bps above the median target of the MPC and the central bank.

“Food inflation is the main factor behind the grudgingly slow pace of disinflation. Recurring and overlapping supply-side shocks continue to play an outsized role in food inflation,” said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das at the last MPC meeting, which in a 4:2 vote decided to leave the key policy rates unchanged and also retained the policy stance of withdrawal of accommodation, according to the minutes.