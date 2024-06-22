Avanse gets Sebi nod for Rs 3.5K cr share sale

MUMBAI: Education-focused non-bank lender Avanse Financial Services has received the regulatory approval for a Rs 3,500 crore initial share sale.

The company, which claims to be the second-largest education-focused NBFC by assets, said in a statement on Friday Sebi has approved its draft red herring prospects.

Apart from offering education loans to students both for domestic and overseas studies, it also offers growth capital to education institutions through education infrastructure loans. It also provides collateral-backed financing to private educational institutions in the country.