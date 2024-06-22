Avanse gets Sebi nod for Rs 3.5K cr share sale

MUMBAI: Education-focused non-bank lender Avanse Financial Services has received the regulatory approval for a Rs 3,500 crore initial share sale.
The company, which claims to be the second-largest education-focused NBFC by assets, said in a statement on Friday Sebi has approved its draft red herring prospects.
Apart from offering education loans to students both for domestic and overseas studies, it also offers growth capital to education institutions through education infrastructure loans. It also provides collateral-backed financing to private educational institutions in the country.
The statement said the issue will comprise of Rs 1000 crore of fresh share sale by the company and up to Rs 2,500 crore by existing shareholders and promoters.
The offer for sale comprises of equity sale aggregating up to Rs 1,758 crore by Olive Vine Investment which the promoter selling shareholder; and share sale adding up to Rs 342 crore by the International Finance Corporation and, equity shares aggregating up to Rs 400 crore by Kedaara Capital.