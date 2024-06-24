Canara Bank’s X account “compromised”

NEW DELHI: Public sector lender Canara Bank on Sunday said that its account on social media platform X has been “compromised”. “Canara Bank would like to inform all concerned that the bank’s official X (formerly Twitter) account has been compromised.

All concerned teams are investigating the matter and working closely with X to regain access to Canara Bank X handle at the earliest,” the bank said in a statement.

It added, “We urge users not to post anything on our X page. We will inform immediately when it is restored and working in Canara Bank controls.”

Earlier in a similar cyber attack, Axis Bank’s support handle on X was hacked on June 17. In a post, Axis Bank had responded: “We are investigating the possible hack of the bank’s support handle.”