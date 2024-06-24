How to navigate the boom in primary equity market

The primary market is booming. In the financial year that ended March 2024, equity funds raised through initial public offerings or IPOs rose 22.7% to Rs 65,995 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. In addition, shares offered through rights, preferential allotment and qualified institutional placement registered a growth of 22% to R1.2 lakh crore.
That included new listings like Ixigo and follow-on offers from Vodafone Idea. If you seek long-term wealth creation to invest in companies that have achieved a critical mass and are set for future growth, you may consider applying for quality companies. The challenge is to identify the right quality.
There is a plethora of information thrown at you. Companies put up a draft red herring prospectus months before going public. You need to understand the connection between multiple pointers that make up a public offering of shares.
For example, Hyundai India, the second largest car company in India by sales after Maruti Suzuki, is making an offer for sale. Hyundai Motor Company, the Korean parent, is offering shares to Indian investors and raising money for global operations. The money you invest through this offer is not getting into the company. The Indian operation of Hyundai is profitable and does not require any funding from you. You may wonder what the purpose is and what it means to your investment.
The Korean parent has incubated the Indian business and taken the risk of entering the Indian market. They have fought to the second position in a highly competitive market. Unlike the US and other rich countries, Indian consumers prefer low-priced, high-performance vehicles.
The market for luxury and high-end vehicles is relatively small. However, in the entry-level auto segment, there is a pent-up demand in urban and rural India. However, the intensity of competition from Maruti Suzuki, the market leader, Tata Motors, and other car makers is formidable. The company lists the competitive nature of the market as a risk factor.
Similarly, the company also imports auto components, and as the demand for cars moves from fossil fuel to electric vehicles, those imports are likely to increase. That is also a risk factor in the operation of the Indian subsidiary. You may want to read all the 81 risk factors before you put up your application for the IPO. You may also want to look at how other listed companies in the sector are trading. A key factor is the price-earnings multiple.
You may want to ensure that the price you are paying aligns with the market position of Hyundai’s India business.
There is a detailed comparison with the financials of companies like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Mahindra. You must read and understand the implication of the IPO price on the valuation.
The unlisted space
Many companies are trading in the unlisted market space. It is also called the ‘grey market’. It is not illegal to own shares in the unlisted space. However, India’s Securities and Exchange Board does not regulate that market. The Sebi jurisdiction covers the listed space in equity and bonds. As a result, disclosure of information is inadequate in the unlisted space. You must rely on the company information circulated by other investors over social media. It is a hazardous space to navigate if you are new to investing and have a limited understanding of company financials.
The latest data from the NSE monthly bulletin for May 2024 shows that new investor registration surged in the North of India. The North region went past the dominant West region. The increased participation in equity markets is a good sign. However, the risks associated with investing must be understood clearly.
A good financial advisor will help you connect the dots. You need to list companies you would like to look at from the IPO investment standpoint. Evaluate prospects with your financial advisor. You must keep an open mind towards learning and gathering knowledge to invest successfully. That is irrespective of whether you have a finance background or not.
Rajas Kelkar
(The author is editor-in-chief at www.moneyminute.in)