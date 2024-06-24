How to navigate the boom in primary equity market

Similarly, the company also imports auto components, and as the demand for cars moves from fossil fuel to electric vehicles, those imports are likely to increase. That is also a risk factor in the operation of the Indian subsidiary. You may want to read all the 81 risk factors before you put up your application for the IPO. You may also want to look at how other listed companies in the sector are trading. A key factor is the price-earnings multiple.

You may want to ensure that the price you are paying aligns with the market position of Hyundai’s India business.

There is a detailed comparison with the financials of companies like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Mahindra. You must read and understand the implication of the IPO price on the valuation.

The unlisted space

Many companies are trading in the unlisted market space. It is also called the ‘grey market’. It is not illegal to own shares in the unlisted space. However, India’s Securities and Exchange Board does not regulate that market. The Sebi jurisdiction covers the listed space in equity and bonds. As a result, disclosure of information is inadequate in the unlisted space. You must rely on the company information circulated by other investors over social media. It is a hazardous space to navigate if you are new to investing and have a limited understanding of company financials.

The latest data from the NSE monthly bulletin for May 2024 shows that new investor registration surged in the North of India. The North region went past the dominant West region. The increased participation in equity markets is a good sign. However, the risks associated with investing must be understood clearly.

A good financial advisor will help you connect the dots. You need to list companies you would like to look at from the IPO investment standpoint. Evaluate prospects with your financial advisor. You must keep an open mind towards learning and gathering knowledge to invest successfully. That is irrespective of whether you have a finance background or not.

Rajas Kelkar

(The author is editor-in-chief at www.moneyminute.in)