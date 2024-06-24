Selling triggers: market may trade sideways this week

NEW DELHI: After two weeks of strong gains, India’s equity market entered into a consolidation last week with the benchmark indices - BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty- barely managing to keep the momentum alive.

With no major trigger to support the rally seen after the formation of a coalition government and the RBI keeping the key interest rates unchanged, investors would now track macroeconomic developments and global cues for future guidance.

“The market is expected to trade sideways next week due to the absence of strong buying or selling triggers. While the underlying sentiment remains bullish, dips might attract opportunistic buying, which could support the market.