Tata Motors revs up in China as new pact signed

CHENNAI: China and India have always been at odds with the recurring border disputes that has been underway for years, however the flow of technology and business has transcended boundaries.

In the latest move, Tata Group has revealed that a pact has been signed by its subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and China's Chery with an intent to develop electric vehicles in China.

JLR will license the Freelander brand to Chery-JLR (CJLR).

With Chinese giants like BYD and NIO entering the Indian market the Tata Motor group has opened the door to the Chinese market being the pioneer to introduce its cars in China.

Chery Jaguar Land Rover, a 50:50 joint venture between Jaguar Land Rover and Chery Automobile Company, for production of petrol, hybrid and electric vehicles in China. Changshu Plant was officially opened and put into production on October 21, 2014 with an annual production volume of 200,000 vehicles.

"The opening of this world-class facility is an important milestone for Jaguar Land Rover. Since its launch, one in five Range Rover Evoques have been sold in China. Our decision to manufacture the Range Rover Evoque in Changshu is a result of our commitment to bringing more Chinese vehicles to Chinese customers." said Dr Ralf Speth, CEO of JLR during the plants inauguration. Changshu Plant is the first full-scale automobile manufacturing facility of Jaguar Land Rover outside the UK, and it is also the global flagship plant.