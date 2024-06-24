Turning the Spotlight on Large Cap Funds

Having commenced a discussion on the definition and scope of Large Cap Funds in the last column, let us now turn the Spotlight on some of the funds in this space with relatively larger Assets under Management (AUM).

These Large Cap funds include, Axis Bluechip Fund, Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund, ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund, HDFC Top 100 Fund, SBI Bluechip Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund.

Axis Bluechip Fund has an AUM of R32,708 crore. It holds 95% in Equity and the remainder in Debt instruments and Cash Holding.

Its primary portfolio holdings are in the Financial Services, Automobiles and Auto Components and Consumer Services industries. This fund has delivered CAGR returns of 11.4% over 3 years and 14.2% over 5 years. Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund has an AUM of R37,631 crore. It holds 99% in Equity and 1% in Cash & Cash Equivalents.

Its primary portfolio holdings are in the Banks, IT-Software and Petroleum Products industries. This fund has delivered CAGR returns of 15.1% over 3 years and 16.5% over 5 years. ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund has an AUM of R55,459 crore. It holds 94% in Equity and 6% in Debt instruments and Cash Holding.

Its primary portfolio holdings are in the Financial Services, Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels and Automobile and Auto Components industries. This fund has delivered CAGR returns of 20.9% over 3 years and 18.9% over 5 years.