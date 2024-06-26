Sensex, Nifty reach new all-time highs on market rally

MUMBAI: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty reached fresh all-time high levels on Wednesday, driven by a rally in Asian markets and buying interest in major companies like Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 430.03 points to hit a new all-time high of 78,483.55 during late morning trade. Similarly, the Nifty went up by 104.45 points to reach a fresh record peak of 23,825.75.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank were the biggest gainers. On the other hand, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, and JSW Steel were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong reported gains. US markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday. Additionally, the global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.45 per cent to USD 85.39 a barrel.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,175.91 crore on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the BSE benchmark jumped 712.44 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at a new closing peak of 78,053.52. The Nifty increased by 183.45 points or 0.78 per cent to settle at a record closing peak of 23,721.30.