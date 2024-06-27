Net redemption at only 1.5% of AUM in three days: Quant MF

NEW DELHI: Under Sebi scanner over allegations of front running, Quant Mutual Fund on Thursday issued FAQs to reassure investors that the fund house is comfortably placed in terms of liquidity.

The fund house stated that cash and liquid investments constituted 53.49% of closing equity assets under management (AUM) of ₹88,270 crore as of June 26, and over the last three days, net redemptions have totaled only 1.5% of the AUM.

The fund house, founded by Sandeep Tandon in 2008, has said it has received inquiries from the regulator and is in full cooperation with the concerned authorities. However, it clarifies that there have been no further developments since then.

CEO Sandeep Tandon addressed a few stakeholders in a webinar, assuring them that the MF’s operations are running smoothly with a full focus on managing portfolios and investment strategies diligently.

It stated that no one from the fund house has been convicted and all team members, including those in sales, investment, dealing, finance, IT, and others, are working normally.

On the question of whether the fund house would be able to deliver similar returns under the present circumstances, the CEO said the fund house has managed risk dynamically to give superior risk-adjusted returns. As the team is functioning normally, the performance should be consistent with its style.

He highlighted the track record of the fund house in navigating market uncertainties, including accurately predicting market movements such as Nifty surpassing 24,000 and Bank Nifty potentially reaching over 54,000 in CY2024.

The fund house also said that certain media reports are not accurately reflecting the true picture.

“Many of these narratives are driven by agendas that are detached from the truth, despite our efforts to provide clear and accurate information in response to specific queries,” reiterated the fund house.