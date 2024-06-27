Primary market all set for mega listings

NEW DELHI: With a handful of more IPOs to hit the market this week, India would see more companies going public in the first half of this year than it has seen in nearly 2 decades. As per BSE data, 37 IPOs collectively raising nearly Rs 32,000 crore by June -end 2024. Only in 2007, a year before the collapse of the global finance market, the Indian market saw more listings, 54 to be precise, in the 6 month period.

“Primary market has been witnessing a significant surge in the number of IPOs since FY22.The average number of IPOs launching since 2022 has increased to 50-60 IPOs a year and the average size of IPOs has gone up from Rs 240 crore at the beginning of 2000 to Rs 1,270 crore and the overall primary market has grown 3 times bigger than it was at the beginning of the millennium,” said Sarvjeet Singh Virk, co-founder & MD, Shoonya by Finvasia.

Bharti Hexagon, which raised Rs 4,275 crore, was the largest IPO in the first half of CY24. It was followed by Aadhar Housing Finance (Rs 3,000 crore). When it comes to total fundraising, this year’s figure is only next to H1 of CY22 when 16 firms mopped up about Rs 40,300 crore. A bulk of this came from the market’s biggest-ever IPO of Life Insurance Corporation of India.

Narendra Solanki, head of fundamental research, Investment Services, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, said in recent years, equity market has seen a surge in IPO activity which attracted investments from various participants, including participation from HNIs and retail investors. Secondary market is also on the rise with benchmarks- Sensex and Nifty - gaining 9-10% each so far this year.