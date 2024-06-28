Net redemption at 1.5 per cent of AUM in three days: Quant Mutual Fund

NEW DELHI: Under Sebi scanner over allegations of front running, Quant Mutual Fund on Thursday issued FAQs to reassure investors that the fund house is comfortably placed as far as liquidity is concerned.

The fund house says cash and liquid investments were 53.49% of closing equity assets under management (AUM) of Rs 88,270 crore as of June 26, and over the last three days, net redemptions have totaled only 1.5% of the AUM.

The fund house founded by Sandeep Tandon in 2008 has said that it has received inquiries from the regulator, and it is in full co-operation with the concerned authorities.

However, it clarifies that there have been no further developments since then. CEO Sandeep Tandon addressed a few stake holders on webinar and assured them that the MF’s operations are running smoothly with its full focus on managing portfolio and investment strategies diligently.