TISS terminates over 100 employees citing lack of grant: Reports

THE TATA Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has dismissed nearly 100 of its staff as the institute has not received funds from the Tata Trust to support the employees, reports said.

More then 50 faculty and 60 non teaching contractual staff were left unemployed. They were with the institute for over a decade.

Among the teaching staff, 20 of those dismissed were learnt to be from Mumbai campus, 15 from Hyderabad, 14 from Guwahati, and six from Tuljapur. The remaining teaching staff on TISS campuses are permanent faculty members on the University Grants Commission (UGC) payroll, according to The Indian Express.

These employees had their contract ending in May however they received an email which prompted them to work till the funds are renewed which the staff saw this as their contact inevitably being renewed, the report quoted a dismissed faculty as saying.

“All these positions were created under various schools and centre's run by TISS on the basis of funding from the Tata Education Trust. Most of us have been working for as many as 10-15 years, including in positions of responsibilities such as centre heads. We are unsure how the institute plans to run the courses after this arbitrary dismissal of such a large number of employees without having an alternative ready,” a faculty member from the Mumbai campus was quoted as saying by The Indian Express report.

“The institution has already written to the Tata Education Trust. A committee has been formed to pursue the matter with the Trust. If the grants are received, this can be reverted. But in case of no change in situation, there is no alternative. The institute will have to find alternative ways to run the courses,” said Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Manoj Tiwari.

According to a member of the administration, The Indian Express added, there are plans to propose that the same faculty members work on hourly basis to enable teaching to continue, while also preparing a complete roster of required positions to issue advertisements for regular appointments.