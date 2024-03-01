Sensex zooms by over 1,200 points on robust GDP numbers

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) The BSE Sensex gained a whopping 1,200 points on Friday on the back of a robust set of GDP numbers.

The Sensex, which touched a fresh all-time high of 73,819.21 in intra-day trade, ended 1.72 per cent or 1,245.05 points higher at 73,745.35, while the Nifty closed at 22,338.75, up 355.95 points or 1.62 per cent.

Among the Sensex stocks, Tata Steel gained a huge 6 per cent, while JSW Steel was up 4 per cent. L&T also gained 4 per cent, while Titan, Indusind Bank, Maruti, and ICICI gained 3 per cent each.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said that Nifty remained above 22,000 in the early hours on Friday, propelling the market upward throughout the day. The index's consolidation breakout, coupled with sustained movement above the moving average, fueled a robust rally.