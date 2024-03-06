$533 million funds currently in 100% non-US subsidiary, says Byju’s

BENGALURU: The troubled edtech firm Byju’s on Tuesday said $533 million funds are currently in a 100% non-US subsidiary of the firm and that Camshaft is no longer managing the funds.
As the focus is now on these funds that are part of the $1.2 billion Term Loan B (TLB), the company said Byju’s Alpha was never an operating company and its sole role was to receive the funds and then disburse them through the group. The edtech firm had taken a loan from certain US-based lenders in November 2021 and for that purpose an SPV named Byju’s Alpha was incorporated in Delaware.
The funds were under the management of Camshaft founder William Morton. He has been under the spotlight and questions are now being raised about these funds.
Byju’s Alpha initially appointed Camshaft to manage its funds. The firm said there are no covenants in the loan agreement requiring cash or other collateral to be held by Byju’s Alpha at any point of time.
In early 2023, the funds were transferred from Byju’s Alpha to Inspilearn, another US-based fully owned subsidiary of Byju’s. Inspilearn, thereafter, transferred those funds from Camshaft to a non-US based fund.
Recently, those funds have been transferred from Inspilearn to a non-US based 100% subsidiary of Byju’s. Earlier this week, Camshaft, in its disclosure to the Delaware bankruptcy court, confirmed that the money was transferred to a 100% subsidiary of Byju’s. Meanwhile, Byju’s investors have filed caveats in the Supreme Court with the request to be heard before the court decides on a plea likely to be filed against a NCLT order.
Last week, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) reserved judgment on interim orders in the plea filed by four investors against the edtech company. Even after raising $200 million, Byju’s is struggling to pay salaries to its employees as the NCLT directed the firm to keep funds received from the rights issue in a separate escrow account.
The NCLT had observed that the Byju’s board cannot increase authorised share capital on its own and it directed that they cannot complete the rights issue until they call for an EGM (extraordinary general meeting) to increase authorised capital and take shareholder approval before proceeding for rights issue.