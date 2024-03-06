Bloomberg Index to include Indian govt bonds

NEW DELHI: Bloomberg on Monday announced that it will include Indian government bonds under fully accessible route (FAR) in the Bloomberg Emerging Market (EM) Local Currency Government Index and related indices beginning January 31, 2025.
Indian FAR bonds will be included in Bloomberg indices with an initial weight of 10% of their full market value on 31 January 2025. “The weight of bonds will be increased in increments of 10% of their full market value every month over the ten-month period ending in October 2025, at which point they will be weighted at their full market value in the indices,” Bloomberg said in a statement.
According to experts, the inclusion of Indian government bonds would result in $2-3 billion foreign fund inflows in the Indian bond market. The announcement comes six months after JP Morgan announced the inclusion of Indian government bonds in its GBI-EM Global index. The inclusion of Indian government bonds in the JP Morgan bond index could result in inflows of $25 billion into India.
Once completely phased into the Bloomberg Emerging Market 10% Country Capped Index, India is likely to join both China and South Korea as markets that reach the 10% cap.
Within the market cap weighted version of the index, India is expected to be the third largest country after China and South Korea. Using data as of 31 January 2024, the index would include 34 Indian securities and represent 7.26% of a $6.18 trillion index on a market value weighted basis.
The indices in scope for inclusion include the Bloomberg EM Local Currency Government Index, the Bloomberg EM Local Currency Government Index 10% Country Capped Index, and all related sub-indices.
“Bloomberg Indices will create an ex-India version of the EM Local Currency Government Index and can also create other standard and custom versions of the index,” according to the statement issued by Bloomberg.