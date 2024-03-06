Bloomberg Index to include Indian govt bonds

NEW DELHI: Bloomberg on Monday announced that it will include Indian government bonds under fully accessible route (FAR) in the Bloomberg Emerging Market (EM) Local Currency Government Index and related indices beginning January 31, 2025.

Indian FAR bonds will be included in Bloomberg indices with an initial weight of 10% of their full market value on 31 January 2025. “The weight of bonds will be increased in increments of 10% of their full market value every month over the ten-month period ending in October 2025, at which point they will be weighted at their full market value in the indices,” Bloomberg said in a statement.

According to experts, the inclusion of Indian government bonds would result in $2-3 billion foreign fund inflows in the Indian bond market. The announcement comes six months after JP Morgan announced the inclusion of Indian government bonds in its GBI-EM Global index. The inclusion of Indian government bonds in the JP Morgan bond index could result in inflows of $25 billion into India.