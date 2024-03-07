Google opens new cybersecurity hub in Japan to upgrade defence in Asia-Pacific

TOKYO: Google on Thursday launched a new cybersecurity hub in Japan, aimed at helping to upgrade defences in the Asia-Pacific.

The region faces a growing cyber threat from a range of actors, including criminal gangs looking for big payouts and state-backed actors pursuing intelligence or sabotage, according to governments and security firms.

These attackers have targeted not only governments and militaries, but also critical infrastructure such as ports and businesses of all sizes.

"We are officially launching the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence in Japan, aiming to connect leading security specialists, researchers, and partners," Google said in a statement.

The centre will conduct research on cybersecurity in collaboration with universities and governments in Japan and elsewhere in the region.