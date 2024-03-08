UCO Bank fraud case: CBI conducts raids in 67 locations

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted search operations at 67 locations in seven cities of Rajasthan and Maharashtra in connection with a case related to suspicious IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) transactions amounting to nearly Rs 820 crore across multiple UCO Bank accounts.

Extensive search operations were carried out on March 6, 2024, in places including Jodhpur, Jaipur, Jalore, Nagaur, Barmer, Phalodi and Pune.During these operations, nearly 130 incriminating documents related to UCO Bank and IDFC, as well as 43 digital devices, including 40 mobile phones, two hard disks, and one internet dongle, were seized for forensic analysis. Additionally, 30 suspects were also found and examined on the spot, CBI said in a statement.

A total of 120 Rajasthan Police personnel, including armed forces, were deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the search operations. Further, 210 personnel comprising 40 teams, including 130 CBI officials, and 80 independent witnesses from various departments were also involved in the operation. The investigation into this matter is continuing.

Earlier in December 2023, searches were conducted at 13 locations involving private individuals and UCO Bank officials in Kolkata and Mangaluru, related to this case.