BharatPe to continue pursuing civil, criminal actions against Ashneer Grover

BENGALURU : Fintech firm BharatPe has said it will continue to pursue civil and criminal action against Ashneer Grover at the high court, Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and other relevant authorities. The company has reiterated this as the former BharatPe managing director Grover has written letters to the Reserve Bank of India, EOW and also the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In his letter to the RBI, Grover has urged the central bank to start a probe into the shareholding of BharatPe. According to reports, he said the company has deliberately defrauded the regulator by bringing back Bhavik Koladiya, who co-founded the company along with Shashvat Nakrani.

Earlier Grover had accused Koladiya (who quit the company in July 2022) saying that he took data from the company to his new venture.

After quitting BharatPe, Koladiya took charge as the chief executive officer of OTPLess, a SaaS start-up. As the Delhi Police denied permission to both Grover and wife Madhuri Jain to travel to the UK, he has reportedly appealed to EOW to stop the wild goose chase against him. Grover has been requesting the EOW to withdraw the lookout circular against them.

Earlier in November last year, New York-bound Grover and wife were stopped at the Delhi airport over a lookout notice issued by the EOW as part of the ongoing fraud probe.