Markets trade lower on weak global trends

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Monday after rallying in the past two straight sessions amid weak trends from the US markets and selling in banking stocks.

After a record-breaking rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex went lower by 204.64 points to 73,914.75 due to profit taking.

The Nifty slipped 49.15 points to 22,444.40.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and Tata Motors were the major laggards.

Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, ITC, and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo were quoting lower, while Hong Kong and Shanghai traded in the green territory The US markets ended in the negative territory on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.68 per cent to USD 81.52 a barrel.

The stock markets were closed on Friday for Mahashivratri.