Alcohol industry welcomes EFTA, India trade pact

NEW DELHI: The alcohol industry has welcomed the recent trade pact between European Free Trade Association (EFTA), saying that the trade deal will help in providing easier access to high quality wines from EFTA countries without affecting domestic wine industry adversely.

As per the deal, wine priced between $5 and $15 will see reduction of custom duty up to 50% over a period of 10 years.

According to the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) Director General Vinod Giri, “The India-EFTA trade deal will help in providing easier access to high quality wines from EFTA countries without affecting domestic wine industry adversely by ensuring that the concessions cut off remains above the lower price segments where most of domestic industry operates. The deal will also help the domestic industry further lift its quality by exposure to quality wines and possible investments.”

He further said the time horizon of 10 years for staggered reduction of customs duties is long enough to help domestic industry raise its competitiveness and product quality to match the best. According to Ajay Sahay, DG & CEO of Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), it’s a good move as interest of domestic players has been kept in mind and the concession won’t go beyond 50%.

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) comprises Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.