Federal Bank takes possession of 19 buses of Pune firm for loan default

KOCHI: Federal Bank, through its recovery division in Mumbai, has taken possession of 19 out of 20 buses financed by the lender to MP Enterprises and Associates Ltd, a Pune-based company engaged in transportation and leasing of vehicles.

The company had leased out the buses to BEST-Mumbai and ever since it defaulted on the loan in 2022, the lender was in search of the vehicles. Federal Bank, based on the liquidation passed by NCLT Mumbai, located the vehicles at Anik Bus Depot at Sewri, Mumbai, through its Loan Collection and Recovery Division (LCRD), Mumbai.

In a swift operation spearheaded by Rajanarayanan N, country head, collection & recovery, and Santhosh Kumar V C, head of recovery, Federal Bank, the lender took actual possession of the vehicles on March 6. The team comprised Lecin Cherian, head, LCRD Mumbai, Jade Korason, DVP, LCRD head office and LCRD Mumbai Divisional officers, a release said here.

Rajanarayanan said Federal Bank’s move in tracing out the vehicles and possessing them from the defaulter is a cautionary message to all defaulters. The bank will use all its legal rights to recover public money and protect the interests of the financial ecosystem, he said.