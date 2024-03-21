Pocket FM raises $103 mn in Series-D

BENGALURU: Audio entertainment platform Pocket FM on Wednesday announced that it has raised $103 million in Series D funding. The round was led by Lightspeed with participation from Stepstone Group. This latest round brings Pocket FM’s total funding to $196.5 million so far.

The new funding will strengthen Pocket FM’s push into the US market and also support global expansion as the company plans to expand into Europe and LATAM markets this year.

Since launching in 2018, Pocket FM has also built the largest repository of exclusive audio series. The company has surpassed $150 million ARR, and is growing at 57% QoQ. It has clocked over 20 million transactions in 2023.