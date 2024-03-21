Snapchat bullish on India; sees huge scope for growth

BENGALURU: Instant messaging app Snapchat is bullish on opportunity in India and sees huge growth in the coming years. With a 200 million user base (mostly between 16-24 years) in India, Snapchat, developed by Snap Inc, is also expanding its team and wants to deepen its connection with Young India.

“This is the most exciting time to be in India than any other market. There is 4x headroom for us to grow here in the next few years,” Pulkit Trivedi, MD, India, Snap Inc, told TNIE. On Wednesday, Snap hosted its debut event in Bengaluru, and spoke about brands that are choosing Snapchat to connect with a diverse audience.

“We don’t open to a text or content feed, it opens to a camera, it is a visual form of expression. We are an app not just used by urban population, but across the country,” said Trivedi. The app is investing in creator ecosystem and he said creators are building multilingual content for this young India.

Talking about the digital advertising market, which is at around $10 billion, Trivedi said all indicators suggest it will grow to $20-25 billion by 2030. “You are sitting on a $25 billion market, you have an incredible opportunity to grow revenue and these young Indians are the ones making Snapchat interesting,” he said.

Snapchat has doubled its team size in the last six months and has a presence in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. It is also looking to expand its operations. Trivedi said the country is home to 20% of Gen Z worldwide, presenting an unmatched opportunity for brands and businesses to tap into the priorities and technological engagements of this influential demographic.