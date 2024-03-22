‘PC market sees modest Q4 growth, poised for strong rebound in 2024’

NEW DELHI: Country’s personal computer market, encompassing desktops, notebooks, and tablets, experienced a 4% year-on-year increase in Q4 2023, according to a report by Canalys.

This growth, driven primarily by a 27% surge in desktop shipments (reaching 884,000 units), brought the total number of units shipped to 4.3 million. HP reigned supreme in market share with 33.1%, followed by Lenovo (17.7%), Acer (15.1%), Dell (13.6%), and Apple (4.6%).

“High inventory levels plagued the Indian PC market at the end of 2023 due to a supply push fueled by import restriction fears,” noted Canalys Analyst Ashweej Aithal.

While notebooks saw a modest 3% growth (2.3 million units), tablets dipped by 9% (1.1 million units shipped). Despite the quarterly rise, overall PC shipments for 2023 fell by 11%.

Canalys, however, predicts a significant rebound in 2024, with robust growth anticipated across all three categories. Tablets are expected to spearhead this growth with a projected impressive 24% year-on-year increase. Both commercial and consumer segments are forecast to experience robust double-digit percentage growth.

“The year 2024 will witness AI and locally manufactured PCs take center stage,” Aithal added. “AI-capable PCs are likely to see a substantial boost during the upcoming commercial refresh cycle as Windows 10 nears its end-of-life. Initially, commercial adoption, particularly by large enterprises, is expected to be stronger due to the relatively high prices of these devices in the short term.”

In line with government initiatives, most OEMs have shifted their focus towards local assembly. “With nearly 27 manufacturing firms approved under the PLI 2.0 scheme, a significant increase in devices manufactured in India is anticipated,” said Aithal.