‘Illegal offshore gaming firms operating in India’

NEW DELHI: DESPITE the government’s mandate for offshore gaming companies to register in India and pay taxes, not many firms seem to have complied as of December 5, 2023, experts say. This non-compliance by foreign entities worsens the issues for legitimate domestic businesses such as Indian startups operating within the legal framework. The presence of unregulated offshore entities adds to their challenges.

Online gaming companies want urgent action to tackle these issues and safeguard consumer and the industry’s interests. Following the 51st GST Council decision in July, offshore gaming platforms must register in India and pay a 28% GST on their earnings to operate within the country.

The amendments moved in Parliament stipulate that overseas online gaming companies operating in India must register or appoint a representative to pay taxes in the country. The failure to do so will could result in their services being blocked in India.

Despite such provisions, numerous unregistered offshore platforms operate in India, generating a good amount of revenue. This unlawful practice impacts the registered Indian gaming platforms that pay 28% GST as it erodes their income streams, experts say.