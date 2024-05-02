Regulator deregisters all 54 leased Go First planes

NEW DELHI: A year after they were first grounded, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday deregistered all 54 Go First aircraft. This came after the Delhi High court had in its order asked the country’s aviation regulator to do so in five days.

Hit hard by financial turbulence and engine woes, the Wadia family promoted airline stopped flying in May last year and is undergoing an insolvency resolution process.

Foreign lessors that have leased planes to the airline had moved the court to take back the aircraft.

Some of the notices deregistering Go First’s aircraft were uploaded on the Directorate General of Civil Aviation website. An A320 plane, having registration number VT-WJL, was deregistered on April 29. The request for deregistration under IDERA was received by the regulator way back on May 11, 2023. The lessor is based in Ireland, according to a deregistration notice.

Under the Cape Town Convention, a lessor can opt for the Irrevocable De-registration and Export Request Authorisation (IDERA). Generally, the option is exercised by lessors when there is a default by an airline with respect to a leased aircraft.