Aadhar Housing IPO price brand at Rs 300-315

MUMBAI: Aadhar Housing Finance on Thursday fixed the price band for its Rs 3,000 crore initial public offer (share) at Rs 300-315 per share, valuing the global private equity major Blackstone-owned affordable housing loan player at around Rs 13,400 crore.

The issue consists of Rs 1,000 crore in fresh issue and Rs 2,000 crore or 20,000 million shares in offer for sale by the promoter group (BCP Topco VII), and opens on May 8, and closes on May 10, the company told reporters.

Blackstone bought out Aadhar, originally promoted by the now bankrupt housing loan major HDFL, which went bankrupt and was since then picked by the Piramal group through an NCLT resolution) bought the a controlling 97.7% stake in June 2019 for about Rs 2,200 crore and since then infused Rs 1,300 crore. Pre-sale, it was fully owned by Wadhawan Global Capital and Dewan Housing Finance.

Aadhar, which has business interests across 20 states and Union territories, proposes to utilize the proceeds from the fresh issue to meet future capital requirements towards onward lending and for general corporate purposes. The equity infusion will increase its capital adequacy by nearly 10%, Rishi Anand, the managing director and chief executive said here.

Amit Dixit, the head of private equity for Blackstone Asia, said, the listing is a significant milestone for Aadhar as this comes after scaling its network, bringing in the best global practice. Though present in all states barring northeast and J&K, the company nets about all its business from Maharashtra, UP, Andhra, Telangana, Rajasthan and Gujarat, to the tune of 13-14% each Anand told The New Indian Express here and that expansion this fiscal will also be in these states.

In the first nine months of the last fiscal, the company’s AUM grew 21%, while disbursement clipped at a higher 24% and profit jumped 35%, Rajesh Vishwanathan, the chief financial officer told this news paper.

SK Finance gets Sebi nod for Rs 2,200 crore IPO

MUMBAI: Vehicle financier SK Finance on Thursday said it has received the Sebi approval for its Rs 2,200-crore initial public offer. The Jaipur-headquartered non-deposit taking non-banking finance company was established in 1994 and is also into funding small businesses. According to the draft red herring prospectus filed with the markets regulator Sebi, through the initial public offering it plans to raise up to Rs 2,200 crore. The issue comprises fresh issue of equity worth Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale by the promoters for up to Rs 1,700 crore.