Adani Enterprises March quarter net profit declines by 38% to Rs 451 crore

NEW DELHI: Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) - on Thursday reported a sharp dip of 38% in its consolidated net profit at Rs 451 crore for the quarter ended March 2024 (Q4FY24) as against Rs 722.48 crore profit reported in the same quarter of last fiscal (Q3FY23). Sequentially, profit fell 76% against Rs 1,888.45 crore reported in Q3FY24.

The consolidated revenue from operations for the Adani Group flagship firm was marginally up by 0.81% to Rs 29,180 crore in Q3FY24 from Rs 28,944 crore in the year-ago period. AEL’s gross debt rose from Rs 38,320 crore as of March 2023 to Rs 50,124 crore at the end of March 2024. Higher operating costs and provision for exceptional times seem to have weighed down on the bottom line.

While AEL’s operating costs rose 31% YoY in Q4FY24 to Rs 9,324 crore, the cost of materials consumed more than doubled YoY to Rs 2,824 crore in Q4FY24 from Rs 1,324 crore Q4FY23.

The company’s airport arm also took an exceptional loss of Rs 627 crore in the March quarter towards the annual fees for Mumbai International Airport Ltd, as an expense for the period of March 2022 to September 2022. “We remain dedicated to corporate governance, meticulous compliance, robust performance and effective capital flow management,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.