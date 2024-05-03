Business

HDFC Bank gets RBI nod to re-appoint Chakraborty as chair

Chakraborty is a retired IAS officer of the 1985 batch Gujarat cadre and has served in the government for 35 years.
HDFC bank at Poonamallee High Road in Vepery in Chennai. (Express Photo | Martin Louis)
Express News Service

Mumbai: HDFC Bank Friday said the Reserve Bank has approved a second three-year term for Atanu Chakraborty as its part-time chairman and an independent director, ending May 2027.

The bank in a statement said the regulatory approval came in May 2, and is effective from May 5, through May 4, 2027.

Following this the board on Friday approved the reappointment, the statement.

Chakraborty is a retired IAS officer of the 1985 batch Gujarat cadre and has served in the government for 35 years.

He was also Union finance secretary during FY20 apart from being the divestment secretary.

He retired in April 2020 and was appointed the bank chairman in May 2021 for a three-year term.

HDFC Bank

