Markets pare early gains; Sensex tanks 779 points, Nifty falls from record peak

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices pared all early gains and were trading lower in mid-session on Friday, with the Sensex tumbling 779.69 points and the Nifty falling from its lifetime peak, amid profit-taking and decline in the shares of blue-chip Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 779.69 points to 73,831.42 in the afternoon trade after soaring 484.07 points earlier in the day.

From its intra-day high of 75,095.18, the benchmark tanked 1,263.76 points to the day's low of 73,831.42.The NSE Nifty also declined 193.4 points to 22,454.80.

The benchmark hit a record peak of 22,794.70 in the early trade.

From the Sensex basket, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Maruti, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro and Nestle were among the major laggards.

Bajaj Finance traded over 1 per cent higher, while Bajaj Finserv also climbed more than 1 per cent.