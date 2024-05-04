Titan reports 5 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 771 crore

NEW DELHI: Titan Company on Friday registered a 5% rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 771 crore for the March quarter.

The company posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 736 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 11,472 crore during the period under review from Rs 9,419 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 financial year. For the year ended March 31, 2024, the company posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 3,496 crore as compared with Rs 3,274 crore in FY23.

Total income for FY24 stood at Rs 47,501 crore as compared with Rs 38,675 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.

“As we look forward to FY25, all businesses of the company are single-mindedly continuing to focus on satisfying the ever-evolving needs of our lifestyle consumers,” Titan Company MD C K Venkataraman said.