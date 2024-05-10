Asian Paints Q4 profit up 1.34% at Rs 1,275.3 crore

NEW DELHI: Asian Paints on Thursday reported a 1.34% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,275.3 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,258.41 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Asian Paints said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 8,730.76 crore against Rs 8,787.34 crore a year ago, it added. Total expenses during the fourth quarter were higher at Rs 7,319.1 crore compared to Rs 7,181.66 crore in the year-ago period. For the fiscal ending March 31, 2024, consolidated net profit was at Rs 5,557.69 crore as against Rs 4,195.33 crore in the previous year, Asian Paints said.

Revenue from operations in FY24 stood at Rs 35,494.73 crore comapred to Rs 34,488.59 crore in FY23, the company added.

“We crossed the Rs 35,000 crore consolidated revenue milestone in FY2024. Our Decorative & Industrial coatings combined delivered volume growth of 10 per cent and value growth of 3.9% for the year with our industrial segment registering double-digit value growth,” Asian Paints Managing Director and chief executive officer Amit Syngle said.