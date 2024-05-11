March industrial output growth slows to 4.9%

NEW DELHI: Industrial growth decelerated to 4.9% in March from 5.7% in February, as per data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released on Friday.

For the whole FY2424, Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew 5.8%, up from 5.2% in the previous year. In March 2023, IIP had grown by 1.9%.

The slowdown in IIP in March as against February was mainly driven by mining sector, which saw a growth of 1.2%, significantly lower than the 8% rise recorded in February. Manufacturing (with 5.2% growth) and electricity (8.6%) sectors did support the IIP.

As per the data, the top three contributors to the growth of IIP in March 2024 within the manufacturing sector were basic metals (7.7%), pharma, medicinal chemical, and botanical products (16.7%), and other transport equipment (25.4%). Cumulative growth rates for the sectors of mining, manufacturing, and electricity for the period of FY24 over the corresponding period of the previous year were 7.5%, 5.5%, and 7.1%, respectively.

As per Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, head research and outreach, ICRA, “IIP growth posted an expected dip to 4.9% in March 2024 from 5.6% in February 2024, as the leap-year effect faded. IIP growth was led by a robust expansion in electricity, with demand boosted by rising temperatures, and dampened by a feeble rise in mining output. Manufacturing growth rose to a five-month high, albeit on a very low base.” Output of consumer durables grew by 9.5% whereas non-durables output growth turned positive rising by 4.9% following two consecutive months of contraction.

“Consumption scenario remained mixed in FY24 with urban demand showing resilience while rural demand continued to lag. Expectation of a good monsoon, moderating inflation, and signs of pick-up in rural demand are positives for the overall consumption scenario. ,” says Rajani Sinha, chief economist, CareEdge Ratings.